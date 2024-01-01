Helicopter Tours

HEROSTOCK 2024

Bravo Zulu Adventure Group has partnered with Ironhorse Aviation to provide a exclusive experience to ride in a MD500 series helicopter (aka a Little Bird).

Tours will be Saturday, September 14th during Herostock 2024 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm.





Tickets are $85 per person.

The helicopter can hold up to 3 people each tour, and will do 4 tours each time block.

Your tour will last approximately 5 minutes.





Bravo Zulu Adventure Group is a local Nebraska non-profit designed to give back to Veterans, First Responders, Healthcare Workers and their families through outdoor adventure activities and social events. All proceeds from this event will be used to help our local heroes.