April 13th Roller Derby Prom Bouts

We keep rollin' at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Want to watch roller derby a live full contact sport on roller skates?

Come to a game at the Boulder County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building! We'll have Gator Tails Food Truck, beer from our local sponsors, and live action roller derby!





April 13th SCHEDULE:

3:00 PM Doors Open

4:00 PM Game 1 - High Peak Howlers vs. St. Vrain Swamp Monsters

5:30 PM Game 2 - Boulder Creek Krakens vs. Purple People Eaters

6:30 PM HALFTIME SHOW

7:30 PM Game 3 - Mixer Game "Jocks vs. Band Kids"







