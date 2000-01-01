Claire Woolner blows hard on the brutalist edges of performance art and swims into surrealist clown in this intimate evening of clown confessional. Absurdist comedic bits, playful performance pieces and authentic breakdowns, make this a work of tragicomedy at its finest. Teetering between what is intended and what is improvised, A Retrospection brings the audience on an exciting (and at times nerve wracking) ride of ego battle, failure and creativity and how to survive, discover and connect amidst them all.

“Ultimately, her absurdism answers one question: What if the performance artist Marina Abramovic were a clown?” --The New York Times

“A frantic and bewildering mash-up of clowning and performance art that is far more accessible and emotional than should be possible.” –*****The Wee Review

“There is courage in her clowning, and salvation in our laughter.” -- The TVolution

“A clown, but one whose nose is only red because it’s been smeared with blood following another primal scream of a scene.” –****Chortle