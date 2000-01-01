SIB Sports Fest - child - (ages 5-18)

This purchase is good for one child ticket (ages 5-18) to SIB Sports Fest on Saturday, May 11th from 12-5 @ Rancho San Rafael Park @ The Peavine Pavilion.





Registration allows for participation in ALL of the Sports Fest sports and the competitions for each, including but not limited to archery, lacrosse, football, basketball, volleyball & golf. Access to view sport demos is also included.





Food and drink are not included with the purchase of this ticket and are sold separately.





This event is both a showcase of Skiing is Believing & our partner orgs, while also serving as a fundraiser for our 501(c)3 Foundation. The event will be ticketed & will include a number of competitions in a variety of sports & physical activities featured in SIB camps & coaching programs. Sports will include but not be limited to archery, lacrosse, football, basketball, volleyball & golf. There will be winners for each sport & an overall winner. Demos of other sports featured in our seasonal coaching programs: mountain biking, inline skating & one wheeling, will also be on site and available to try in certain instances. Non profit orgs where children volunteer in our camps, as well as those who send children to our programs, will be featured & available to speak with attendees. Sport partners, who help us provide infinite variety in our day camps, will also be at the event. Food & drink will be on site & available for purchase.