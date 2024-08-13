Veterans K9Equine Alliance Merchandise

K9Equine Alliance T-Shirt item
K9Equine Alliance T-Shirt
$30

Show your support for our mission wearing one of our incredible (and super comfortable) t-shirts!

K9EVA Custom Patch Trucker Hat
$40

Show your support wearing one of our custom leather logo patch hat!

K9Equine Alliance Tumbler item
K9Equine Alliance Tumbler
$30

Amazing 30oz K9Equine Alliance Tumbler!
Blue, Pink, or "OD" Green

Courage Unleashed Bracelet item
Courage Unleashed Bracelet
$20

Show your support wearing one of our signature Courage Unleashed bracelets!

Zip Up Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Zip Up Hoodie Sweatshirt
$45

Keep warm this fall with our Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt!

Hoodie Sweatshirt item
Hoodie Sweatshirt
$45

Incredibly comfortable Veterans K9Equine Alliance Hoodie!

Hand-Crafted Iron Ornaments item
Hand-Crafted Iron Ornaments item
Hand-Crafted Iron Ornaments
$10

Beautiful hand-crafted iron ornaments from Arizona!

Collar item
Collar
$15
Leash item
Leash
$15
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing