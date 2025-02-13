0.1K Race Sponsorship

• Premium placement of logo and business name on back of race T-shirt (logo if provided). • Four complimentary entries for the .1K race
• Announcement of Platinum/Corporate sponsorship on race day.
• Listing and logo (if provided) on Facebook page.
• A display table available in the race registration area from 8AM-noon on Race Day.
• Recognition on Board of Sponsors to be displayed at race on race day.
• Tax deductible donation to VFW Post 9795, a 501(c)19 organization.
• Premium placement of logo and business name on back of race T-shirt (logo if provided). • Four complimentary entries for the .1K race
• Announcement of Platinum/Corporate sponsorship on race day.
• Listing and logo (if provided) on Facebook page.
• A display table available in the race registration area from 8AM-noon on Race Day.
• Recognition on Board of Sponsors to be displayed at race on race day.
• Tax deductible donation to VFW Post 9795, a 501(c)19 organization.
Gold Level: $275.00
$275
• Logo and business name on back of race T-shirt (Logo if provided).
• Two complimentary entries to the .1K race.
• Announcement of sponsorship on race day.
• Listing and logo (if provided) on Facebook page.
• A display table available in the race registration area from 8AM-noon on Race Day (if requested). • Recognition on Board of Sponsors to be displayed at race on race day.
• Tax deductible donation to VFW Post 9795, a 501(c)19 organization
• Logo and business name on back of race T-shirt (Logo if provided).
• Two complimentary entries to the .1K race.
• Announcement of sponsorship on race day.
• Listing and logo (if provided) on Facebook page.
• A display table available in the race registration area from 8AM-noon on Race Day (if requested). • Recognition on Board of Sponsors to be displayed at race on race day.
• Tax deductible donation to VFW Post 9795, a 501(c)19 organization
Bronze Level: $200.00
$200
• Business name on back of race T-shirt.
• One complimentary entry to the .1K race
• Recognition on Board of Sponsors to be displayed at race on race day.
• Listing and logo (if provided) on Facebook page.
• Tax deductible donation to VFW Post 9795, a 501(c)19 organization.
• Business name on back of race T-shirt.
• One complimentary entry to the .1K race
• Recognition on Board of Sponsors to be displayed at race on race day.
• Listing and logo (if provided) on Facebook page.
• Tax deductible donation to VFW Post 9795, a 501(c)19 organization.
Red, White and Blue
$125
• Recognition at Race and on Facebook page.
• Tax deductible donation to VFW Post 9795, a 501(c)19 organization.
• Recognition at Race and on Facebook page.
• Tax deductible donation to VFW Post 9795, a 501(c)19 organization.