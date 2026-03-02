1st & 2nd Grade Music Concert Front Row Seat Auction 2026

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Starting bid
SET #1: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 1st Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #2: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 1st Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #3: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 1st Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #4: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 1st Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #5: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 2nd Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #6: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 2nd Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #7: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 2nd Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Starting bid
SET #8: No need to show up early and wait outside - bid on this set of FOUR front row seats for the 2nd Grade Music Program and your seats will be reserved and ready for you when you arrive!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!