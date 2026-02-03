Noteworthy Resources Of Albany Inc

1st Annual Albanian Festival Sponsorships

Shambrook Pkwy

Colonie, NY 12205, USA

Legacy Sponsor $2,500-5,000+ -
Pay what you can

Legacy Sponsor Benefits: Logo on all materials, banners/signage, speaking opportunity, website feature, booth space

Advocate Sponsor
Pay what you can

Advocate Sponsor Benefits: Logo on banners/signage, website feature, booth space

Empowering Sponsor
Pay what you can

Empowering Sponsor Benefits: Logo on website & banners, mention in program

Community Sponsor
$500

Community Sponsor Benefits: Name listed on event website and program

Kindness Sponsor
Pay what you can

Kindness Sponsor Benefits: Recognition based on value, logo placement as applicable

