Rotary Club of Andover Charitable Tr
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1st Annual Andover Rotary Holiday Light Contest

Individual Home
$20

This entry is for an individual home in Andover, MA decorated by the homeowner.

Neighborhood
$20

This entry is for a neighborhood in Andover with decorations by the homeowners.

Business
$20

This entry is for a business in Andover not professionally decorated by an outside company.

Professionally Installed Display
$20

This entry is for a home or business in Andover with decorations professionally installed.

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