1st Annual Andover Rotary Holiday Light Contest

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About this event
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This entry is for an individual home in Andover, MA decorated by the homeowner.
This entry is for a neighborhood in Andover with decorations by the homeowners.
This entry is for a business in Andover not professionally decorated by an outside company.
This entry is for a home or business in Andover with decorations professionally installed.
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