Hosted by

Annie E Woodman Institute Inc

About this event

1st Annual Annie E. Woodman Gala

310 Portland St

South Berwick, ME 03908, USA

One Gold Ticket -- Early Bird pricing
$100
Available until May 1

Enjoy dinner, dancing, and a drink ticket.

Two Gold Tickets -- Early Bird pricing
$190
Available until May 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy dinner, dancing, and drink tickets for 2.

One Gold Ticket
$125

Enjoy dinner, dancing, and a drink ticket.

Two Gold Tickets
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy dinner, dancing, and drink tickets for 2.

Gold Sponsor: Table for 8
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 with select seating, dinner, dancing, drink tickets for the table, wine at the table, and recognition.

Platinum Sponsor: 2 tables for 8
$5,000

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2 tables for 8 at each table with select seating, dinner, dancing, drink tickets for the tables, wine at the tables, and recognition.

Add a donation for Annie E Woodman Institute Inc

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