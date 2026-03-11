1st Annual Annie E. Woodman Gala

About this event
Enjoy dinner, dancing, and a drink ticket.
Enjoy dinner, dancing, and drink tickets for 2.
Enjoy dinner, dancing, and a drink ticket.
Enjoy dinner, dancing, and drink tickets for 2.
Table for 8 with select seating, dinner, dancing, drink tickets for the table, wine at the table, and recognition.
7 left!
2 tables for 8 at each table with select seating, dinner, dancing, drink tickets for the tables, wine at the tables, and recognition.
$
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