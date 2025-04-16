1st Annual Arab American Heritage Festival

Each ticket includes: 🍽️ One meal (Enjoy a delicious plate featuring traditional Arab cuisine — a warm, flavorful meal prepared with love. 💧 Bottled water ✨ Additional food items, drinks, and goods will be available for purchase from local vendors.

Each ticket includes: 🍽️ One meal (Enjoy a delicious plate featuring traditional Arab cuisine — a warm, flavorful meal prepared with love. 💧 Bottled water ✨ Additional food items, drinks, and goods will be available for purchase from local vendors.

More details...