1st Annual Asheville Flagship Festival

For 11 years, we’ve been bringing Flagship to Denver. This year, No Man's Land brings its 1st Annual Flagship Festival — a celebration of women and genderqueer filmmaking, radical imagination, and the power of collective voice — to Wicked Weed Funkatorium in Western North Carolina on Friday, April 24th.





SEATING WILL BE LIMITED AT OUR ASHEVILLE EVENT. RESERVE YOUR PASS TODAY.





No Man’s Land honors the power of film as a force for resistance, remembrance, and reclamation. Join us for a robust film program with 2 World Premieres + 6 adventure shorts, live music with indie folk duo LVDY, door swag (because you deserve nice things), our women's athlete panel, and so much more!





Come celebrate eleven years of stories that refuse to be softened, sidelined, or silenced and witness what happens when women, trans, and genderqueer community take up space — and don’t ask for permission.





Because representation still matters. Because community still matters. Because the work is far from done.





Join us where art meets action.