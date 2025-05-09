1st Annual Benefit Dinner for the Sisters

Please consider an additional gift to help us meet the expenses of this event (see below). All Sponsors will be featured in our electronic program "book" displayed on TV's throughout the Hall area. Thank you. Use the donation button below to offer a sponsorship gift without a ticket. You will help us sponsor: food; decorations; tableware; auction items; serving ware; beverages; entertainment; promo items; dry cleaning; advertising; mailing costs; liquor license.