Hosted by

People to Elect Henry Roybal

About this event

1st Annual Buffalo Thunder Archery Challenge

40 Buffalo Thunder Trail

Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA

Adult Archery Registration
$100

Enjoy the full program including Dinner and Dance. Adult registration for archery competition also includes 1 guest.

Young adults
$60

Include Archery Completion entry and Dinner and Dance for Competitor.

Youth 12-14 yrs olds
$35

Include Archery Completion entry and Dinner and Dance for Competitor.

Cubs 7-11 yrs old
$30

Include Archery Completion entry and Dinner and Dance for Competitor.

1 Adult Dinner and Dance
$20

This includes Dinner and Dance only

Child 10 and under
$10

This includes Dinner and Dance only

Add a donation for People to Elect Henry Roybal

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