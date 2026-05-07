1st Annual CAHA Golf Outing

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About this event
This registration is for a 4 person team, please specify team name and list each teammate
Sign up for the golf scramble and we will pair you with others to form a team.
Each golfer may purchase up to 2 Mulligans - (1) for the front 9 and (1) for the back 9
Each team may purchase (1) Mulligan Survival Kit! This includes a string (the length of which you may move your ball closer to the hole), a “foot wedge” where you get to kick the ball to improve your “lie”, and a toss where you get to toss the ball to improve your lie. The Survival Kit also includes 4 Door Prize Tickets (1 for each team member).
Your logo, or message, will be displayed on the beverage cart. This will be highly visible throughout the event! We will also display your logo on site and on the event social media page.
Your logo, or message, will be displayed at one Tee Box during the event. We will also give shout outs on our social media to all sponsors!
Your logo, or message will be displayed on site during the event. Each "swag bag" will feature a sticker with your logo. We will give shout outs on our social media event page and also signage in the clubhouse during the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!