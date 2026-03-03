Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

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Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

About this event

1st Annual Camp Jag

3743 Jefferson St

Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA

Campsite Reservation (overnight with movie - priced per family)
$40

Includes:


  • 12' x 12' Campsite (no assigned sites - choose where to camp!)
  • Evening movie access
  • Games, Crafts and Music
  • Glow sticks
  • Camp Jag vinyl stickers
  • Bring your own dinner, breakfast and snacks
  • Coffee truck available in the morning (no breakfast items)


Family Movie Night Only | 5-8 pm (no overnight camp) - price per family
$10

Join us for a movie under the stars! Bring a blanket or low back chairs to enjoy a movie on the field. Camp Jag vinyl stickers included! $10 per family!


Games, crafts, and music available from 5 - 6 pm, and bring dinner for your family! (no food will be available for purchase on site)


Movie begins around 6 pm, and non-campers will exit the field at 8 pm. Only one ticket per family is needed.

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