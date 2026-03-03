1st Annual Camp Jag

Join us for a movie under the stars! Bring a blanket or low back chairs to enjoy a movie on the field. Camp Jag vinyl stickers included! $10 per family!





Games, crafts, and music available from 5 - 6 pm, and bring dinner for your family! (no food will be available for purchase on site)





Movie begins around 6 pm, and non-campers will exit the field at 8 pm. Only one ticket per family is needed.