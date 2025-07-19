1st ANNUAL CAR/BIKE SHOW and POKER RUN

Hosted by
About this event
The registration for the car show starts at 11 AM and the car show starts at 2 PM.
The registration for the bike show is at 9 AM and this ticket gives you entry into event and possible awards.
The registration for the poker run starts at 9 AM and kickstands up at 930 this ticket gets the rider entry into the poker run
The registration for the poker run starts at 9 AM and kickstands up at 930 this ticket gets the rider and passenger entry into the poker run
The registration for the poker run starts at 9 AM and kickstands up at 930 this ticket is for rider, passenger and the bike show registration.
The registration for the poker run starts at 9 AM and kickstands up at 930 this ticket is for rider and participation for the bike show
This ticket will be for lunch, which can consist of two burgers, two hot dogs or one of each and a bag of chips
This ticket will enter you into the raffle for a Byrna non lethal weapon. Ten dollar is for one entry for this raffle.
$
