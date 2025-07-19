Lloyd E Frost Ship 4084 Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The US

Lloyd E Frost Ship 4084 Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The US

1st ANNUAL CAR/BIKE SHOW and POKER RUN

117 N Alvord St

Ridgecrest, CA 93555, USA

Pre-Registration CAR SHOW
$15

The registration for the car show starts at 11 AM and the car show starts at 2 PM.

Pre-Registration BIKE SHOW Only
$5

The registration for the bike show is at 9 AM and this ticket gives you entry into event and possible awards.

Pre-Registration for POKER RUN Rider Only
$20

The registration for the poker run starts at 9 AM and kickstands up at 930 this ticket gets the rider entry into the poker run

Pre-Registration for Poker Run for rider and passenger only
$25

The registration for the poker run starts at 9 AM and kickstands up at 930 this ticket gets the rider and passenger entry into the poker run

Poker Run for rider and passenger and bike show
$30

The registration for the poker run starts at 9 AM and kickstands up at 930 this ticket is for rider, passenger and the bike show registration.

Poker Run for rider and bike show
$25

The registration for the poker run starts at 9 AM and kickstands up at 930 this ticket is for rider and participation for the bike show

Meal Ticket
$12

This ticket will be for lunch, which can consist of two burgers, two hot dogs or one of each and a bag of chips

Byrna non leathal weapon raffle
$10

This ticket will enter you into the raffle for a Byrna non lethal weapon. Ten dollar is for one entry for this raffle.

Car Show Entry
$25

