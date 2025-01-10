1st Annual Chili Cook Off

• Contestants must provide serving utensil, bowls, spoons, & extension cord.
• Chili cannot be defined. Whatever you call Chili, we’ll call Chili. Chili may or may not contain meat or beans.
• Spectator tasting will begin AFTER judges have received their entries.
• Cookers are required to prepare at least one gallon of Chili and bring in a crock pot.
• Chili will be judged on the following criteria: Color, Aroma, Consistency, Taste, & Aftertaste.
• Prizes will be awarded to the 3 top scoring Chilis
• Tasters will cast a vote to select the People’s Choice award winning Chili. All votes will be tallied & winner will be announced during Chili Awards. Cookers are encouraged to bring Tasters and sway voters to help their chances.
• To ensure confidentiality & impartiality during the judging process, each participant will be given an official judging cup to prepare their sample. This cup will be pre-numbered for judging.
• The decisions of judges are FINAL. All participants enter at their own risk.
• Contestants must provide serving utensil, bowls, spoons, & extension cord.
• Chili cannot be defined. Whatever you call Chili, we’ll call Chili. Chili may or may not contain meat or beans.
• Spectator tasting will begin AFTER judges have received their entries.
• Cookers are required to prepare at least one gallon of Chili and bring in a crock pot.
• Chili will be judged on the following criteria: Color, Aroma, Consistency, Taste, & Aftertaste.
• Prizes will be awarded to the 3 top scoring Chilis
• Tasters will cast a vote to select the People’s Choice award winning Chili. All votes will be tallied & winner will be announced during Chili Awards. Cookers are encouraged to bring Tasters and sway voters to help their chances.
• To ensure confidentiality & impartiality during the judging process, each participant will be given an official judging cup to prepare their sample. This cup will be pre-numbered for judging.
• The decisions of judges are FINAL. All participants enter at their own risk.
Chili Taster
$10
• Tasters will cast a vote to select the People’s Choice award winning Chili. All votes will be tallied & winner will be announced during Chili Awards. Cookers are encouraged to bring Tasters and sway voters to help their chances.
• Tasters will cast a vote to select the People’s Choice award winning Chili. All votes will be tallied & winner will be announced during Chili Awards. Cookers are encouraged to bring Tasters and sway voters to help their chances.
Add a donation for North Harford Rec Football
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!