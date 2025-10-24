1st Annual Christmas Fundraising Gala

1509 Todds Ln

Hampton, VA 23666, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy an elegant evening featuring dinner, live entertainment, and access to vendors and the silent auction. Join us for a night of community, celebration, and giving.

✨ Your purchase is a charitable donation. A tax-deductible receipt will be emailed upon payment.


Pair of tickets
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring a guest and save! Purchase two General Admission tickets together and save $25. Share the experience of dinner, entertainment, and festive fun — all for a great cause.

✨ Your purchase is a charitable donation. A tax-deductible receipt will be emailed upon payment.


Founders Table
$425
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Secure an exclusive Founders Table and save $50! Includes dinner and entertainment for 7 guests, honorable mention during the gala, a photo with the Founder featured on our social media, and special amenities like closer seating and sparkling cider.

✨ Your purchase is a charitable donation. A tax-deductible receipt will be emailed upon payment.


Add a donation for The Collective Performing Arts Center

