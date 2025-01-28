1st Annual Clubhouse Stix Benefit Golf Tournament Sponsorship Opportunities

-Includes 2 teams of 4 golfers
-Tent Set up at Registration for marketing of choice
-2 Hole Sponsorships- sign with Company Logo
-Company logo on all dinner tables with Title Sponsor Recognition throughout the event
-Company logo on the Clubhouse Stix website for 1 year
-Social Media shout out as Title Sponsor of the event
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,000
-Provides Drink Tickets to Golfers
-Beverage Cart Signage
-Social Media Shout out
-Company Logo on Tournament Banners
Gold Sponsorship
$1,250
-Includes 1 group of 4 golfers
-Company Logo on the Sponsorship Banner
-Social Media Recognition
-Includes Prime Hole Sponsorship (sole hole sponsor on hole with ability to set up tent/booth at that hole)
Closest to the Pin Sponsorship
$1,000
-Signage Placed at the Tee Box
-Sole Advertising on this hole
-Company Logo on Tournament Banners
-This competition will be named after your company and referred to as such anytime this competition is referred to at the tournament, specifically at announcements before the round and at the prize ceremony after the round. Ex. “The {your company name} Closest to the pin challenge…”
Long Drive Sponsorship
$1,000
-Signage placed at the Tee Box
-Sole Advertising at this hole
-Company logo on Tournament Banners
-This competition will be named after your company and referred to as such anytime this competition is referred to at the tournament, specifically at announcements before the round and at the prize ceremony after the round. Ex. “The {your company name} Longest drive competition…”
Prime Hole Sponsor
$450
-Sign With Company name and logo placed at the tee box of a hole
-Company has the option to set up a tent and provide marketing at this hole
-No other company can advertise on this hole
-Company logo on Tournament Banners
Hole Sponsor
$200
-Sign with Company logo placed at the tee box of a hole
-Company Logo on Tournament Banners
