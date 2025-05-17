1st Annual Cornhole Tournament

Single entrant, will be paired with another single entrant. Ticket includes a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda.
Single entrant, will be paired with another single entrant. Ticket includes a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda.
Cornhole Team (2 Players)
$40
Select this option to be registered as a team. Ticket includes 2 hot dogs, 2 bags of chips, and 2 sodas.
Select this option to be registered as a team. Ticket includes 2 hot dogs, 2 bags of chips, and 2 sodas.
Sponsored Team
$60
Select this option if you are sponsoring a team to play. This ticket includes 2 players, 2 hot dogs, 2 bags of chips, 2 sodas, and your business name mentioned every time this team is announced.
Select this option if you are sponsoring a team to play. This ticket includes 2 players, 2 hot dogs, 2 bags of chips, 2 sodas, and your business name mentioned every time this team is announced.
Spectator
$10
For those who want to participate but not play cornhole. Includes a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda.
For those who want to participate but not play cornhole. Includes a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda.
Raffle Tickets (3 for $5)
$5
This buys 3 tickets per $5 spent, put towards the raffle for the Gift Baskets. Please designate which basket you are buying tickets for.
This buys 3 tickets per $5 spent, put towards the raffle for the Gift Baskets. Please designate which basket you are buying tickets for.
Round Robin Sponsor
$100
This ticket makes your business the Round Robin Sponsor, with your business recognized in the facebook event and team facebook page. This ticket does NOT cover players, players must register under a different option above.
This ticket makes your business the Round Robin Sponsor, with your business recognized in the facebook event and team facebook page. This ticket does NOT cover players, players must register under a different option above.
Elimination Bracket Sponsor
$200
This ticket makes your business the Elimination Bracket Sponsor, with your business recognized in the facebook event, team facebook page, and in the private team chat. This ticket does NOT cover players, players must register under a different option above.
This ticket makes your business the Elimination Bracket Sponsor, with your business recognized in the facebook event, team facebook page, and in the private team chat. This ticket does NOT cover players, players must register under a different option above.
Championship Round Sponsor
$300
This ticket makes your business the Championship Round Sponsor, with your business recognized in the facebook event, team facebook page, and in the private team chat, plus your logo on event signage and marketing materials. This ticket does NOT cover players, players must register under a different option above.
This ticket makes your business the Championship Round Sponsor, with your business recognized in the facebook event, team facebook page, and in the private team chat, plus your logo on event signage and marketing materials. This ticket does NOT cover players, players must register under a different option above.
Koozie Sponsor
$550
This ticket makes your business the Koozie Sponsor, with your business logo printed on one side of a koozie given out to every competitor, plus your business will be recognized in the facebook event and team facebook page. This ticket does NOT cover players, players must register under a different option above.
This ticket makes your business the Koozie Sponsor, with your business logo printed on one side of a koozie given out to every competitor, plus your business will be recognized in the facebook event and team facebook page. This ticket does NOT cover players, players must register under a different option above.
Add a donation for St Louis United Soccer Team
$
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