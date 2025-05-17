1st Annual Cornhole Tournament

This ticket makes your business the Championship Round Sponsor, with your business recognized in the facebook event, team facebook page, and in the private team chat, plus your logo on event signage and marketing materials. This ticket does NOT cover players, players must register under a different option above.

This ticket makes your business the Championship Round Sponsor, with your business recognized in the facebook event, team facebook page, and in the private team chat, plus your logo on event signage and marketing materials. This ticket does NOT cover players, players must register under a different option above.

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