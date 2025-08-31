1st Annual District 135 PFE Fun Run

Hosted by
About this event
10959 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL 60467, USA
D135 staff and family member registration is open from September 5th until October 26th. The fee is $10 per person and will include a t-shirt and swag bag. AFTER 4 people are registered from your immediate family, please see "Large Family Reduced Rates" below to add additional people from your immediate family. No t-shirts will be provided if registered after October 3rd.
PLEASE REGISTER ABOVE BEFORE ADDING ON! Additional family members may be added at a reduced rate AFTER 4 people are registered at the regular rate from your immediate family. The fee is $5 per person for the 5th family member and beyond and will include a t-shirt and swag bag. No t-shirts will be provided if registered after October 3rd.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!