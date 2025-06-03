1st Annual DLW Memorial Golf Tournament Sponsorship

2 teams of 4 players, space for your business to set up on the day of the event at registration and on course, opportunity to give out promotional giveaways in our swag bags and individual social media marketing/shout outs!
2 teams of 4 players, space for your business to set up on the day of the event at registration and on course, opportunity to give out promotional giveaways in our swag bags and individual social media marketing/shout outs!
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
1 team of 4 golfers, space for your business to set up on the day of the event, opportunity to give out promotional giveaways in our swag bags and individual social media marketing/shout outs!
1 team of 4 golfers, space for your business to set up on the day of the event, opportunity to give out promotional giveaways in our swag bags and individual social media marketing/shout outs!
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Bronze sponsors will have signage recognition at the registration area, a hole sponsor sign (24"x18") and the opportunity to provide promotional items for golfer swag bags. Bronze sponsors will be recognized on social media individually.
Bronze sponsors will have signage recognition at the registration area, a hole sponsor sign (24"x18") and the opportunity to provide promotional items for golfer swag bags. Bronze sponsors will be recognized on social media individually.
Hole Sponsor
$125
This 24"x18" sign will be placed on a hole throughout the course with your business/message. All sponsors will be included in social media posts.
This 24"x18" sign will be placed on a hole throughout the course with your business/message. All sponsors will be included in social media posts.
Memorial Sign
$50
These signs can be purchased in memory of a loved one, friend, co-worker or family member. These signs will be placed in an area near registration set up as a "memorial garden". These signs will be text only with the individual of your choosing.
These signs can be purchased in memory of a loved one, friend, co-worker or family member. These signs will be placed in an area near registration set up as a "memorial garden". These signs will be text only with the individual of your choosing.