1st Annual Drive for Success 4-Person Golf Scramble

(Note: For amounts over $4,999, Zeffy will only accept ACH transactions. If you need to pay by card, please contact Tony @ [email protected])





Exclusive Naming Rights: “Drive for Success Golf Tournament presented by [Your Company]”

6 Teams (24 players) included

Premier logo placement on all event materials, signage, and website

Opportunity to welcome players at opening ceremony & awards luncheon

Full-page feature in program & digital spotlight on DFS NWA channels

Exclusive on-course activation option (e.g., branded hospitality tent or challenge hole) Recognition in all press releases and media coverage