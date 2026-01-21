Dress for Success NWA

1st Annual Drive for Success 4-Person Golf Scramble

1499 S Main St

Cave Springs, AR 72718, USA

Morning Flight Team (4 Players)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Shotgun start at 8am. Arrive early to receive range balls before start. Lunch included at 12 catered by Ole Smoky BBQ.

Afternoon Flight Team (4 Players)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Shotgun start at 1pm. Arrive early to receive range balls before start. Lunch included at 12 catered by Ole Smoky BBQ.

Hole Sponsor - Morning Flight Only
$500

Put your business front and center on the course while supporting Dress for Success NWA. Hole sponsors receive on-course signage and recognition throughout the tournament.

Hole Sponsor - Afternoon Flight Only
$500

Put your business front and center on the course while supporting Dress for Success NWA. Hole sponsors receive on-course signage and recognition throughout the tournament.

Hole Sponsor - All Day
$750

Put your business front and center on the course while supporting Dress for Success NWA. Hole sponsors receive on-course signage and recognition throughout the tournament.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$250

Have your logo placed on golf carts. Price is per cart up to 25.

Scorecard Sponsor
$400

Your logo on every player's scorecard and program recognition.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$750

Signage and recognition at the hole.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$750

Signage and recognition at the hole.

Birdie Sponsor
$1,000

1 Team (4 people) included.

Logo included in program + DFS NWA website

Recognition on social media thank-you post On-course signage at 1 hole

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500

2 Teams (8 players) included

Logo on signage, program, and website Recognition from podium during tournament Quarter-page feature in program + group social media spotlight

On-course signage at 1 hole

Champion Sponsor
$5,000

(Note: For amounts over $4,999, Zeffy will only accept ACH transactions. If you need to pay by card, please contact Tony @ [email protected])


4 Teams (16 players) included

Prominent logo placement on signage, program, and DFS NWA website

Recognition during awards ceremony

Half-page feature in program + social media highlight

On-course signage at 2 holes

Drive for Success Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

(Note: For amounts over $4,999, Zeffy will only accept ACH transactions. If you need to pay by card, please contact Tony @ [email protected])


Exclusive Naming Rights: “Drive for Success Golf Tournament presented by [Your Company]”

6 Teams (24 players) included

Premier logo placement on all event materials, signage, and website

Opportunity to welcome players at opening ceremony & awards luncheon

Full-page feature in program & digital spotlight on DFS NWA channels

Exclusive on-course activation option (e.g., branded hospitality tent or challenge hole) Recognition in all press releases and media coverage

Add a donation for Dress for Success NWA

$

