1st Annual Drive for Success 4-Person Golf Scramble

About this event
Shotgun start at 8am. Arrive early to receive range balls before start. Lunch included at 12 catered by Ole Smoky BBQ.
Shotgun start at 1pm. Arrive early to receive range balls before start. Lunch included at 12 catered by Ole Smoky BBQ.
Put your business front and center on the course while supporting Dress for Success NWA. Hole sponsors receive on-course signage and recognition throughout the tournament.
Put your business front and center on the course while supporting Dress for Success NWA. Hole sponsors receive on-course signage and recognition throughout the tournament.
Put your business front and center on the course while supporting Dress for Success NWA. Hole sponsors receive on-course signage and recognition throughout the tournament.
Have your logo placed on golf carts. Price is per cart up to 25.
Your logo on every player's scorecard and program recognition.
Signage and recognition at the hole.
Signage and recognition at the hole.
1 Team (4 people) included.
Logo included in program + DFS NWA website
Recognition on social media thank-you post On-course signage at 1 hole
2 Teams (8 players) included
Logo on signage, program, and website Recognition from podium during tournament Quarter-page feature in program + group social media spotlight
On-course signage at 1 hole
(Note: For amounts over $4,999, Zeffy will only accept ACH transactions. If you need to pay by card, please contact Tony @ [email protected])
4 Teams (16 players) included
Prominent logo placement on signage, program, and DFS NWA website
Recognition during awards ceremony
Half-page feature in program + social media highlight
On-course signage at 2 holes
(Note: For amounts over $4,999, Zeffy will only accept ACH transactions. If you need to pay by card, please contact Tony @ [email protected])
Exclusive Naming Rights: “Drive for Success Golf Tournament presented by [Your Company]”
6 Teams (24 players) included
Premier logo placement on all event materials, signage, and website
Opportunity to welcome players at opening ceremony & awards luncheon
Full-page feature in program & digital spotlight on DFS NWA channels
Exclusive on-course activation option (e.g., branded hospitality tent or challenge hole) Recognition in all press releases and media coverage
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!