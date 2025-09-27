1st Annual Eagle's Healing Nest Golf Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
6 left!
Gives entry to the event for four (4) golfers with access to an exciting day of golfing for a good cause and an inspiring dinner reception.
Hole sponsors at the $250 level receive signage at the hole.
Hole sponsors at the $500 level receive hole signage recognition, banner recognition at the dinner, and EHN website recognition.
Hole sponsors at the $1000 level receive all the same as Silver plus a kiosk / display option with your staff either on the course or at the clubhouse.
As a platinum sponsor of the event, your donation helps to provide the dinner at the conclusion of the day and the cost to host the event. Platinum sponsors have options when it comes to recognition - but you won't be disappointed!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!