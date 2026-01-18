Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program

Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program

1st Annual ESUME Golf Tournament Fundraiser in Collaboration with DAPPS and BSBB

825 W Wintergreen Rd

DeSoto, TX 75115, USA

Single Player Ticket - (Early Bird)
$100
Available until Apr 13

Includes green fee, golf cart, breakfast, lunch & bag

Team of 4 Tickets - (Early Bird)
$400
Available until Apr 13
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes green fee, golf cart, breakfast, lunch & bag

Single Player Ticket
$150

Includes green fee, golf cart, breakfast, lunch & bag

Team of 4 Tickets
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes green fee, golf cart, breakfast, lunch & bag

Title Sponsors
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

 Naming recognition on main event branding

 Two (2) foursomes (8 golfers)

 8 Gala tickets (June 18, 2026)

 Mega Pack (included)

 Premium logo placement (website, flyer, registration, awards backdrop)

 Logo on sponsor banner

 Sponsor spotlight (announcements + social media)

 Option to include branded items in all goody bags

 Sponsor listing on website and event materials

 6 months of advertising on Tax2Go, LLC digital board

Platinum Sponsors
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

 One (1) foursome (4 golfers)

 4 Gala tickets

 Logo placement on event materials + sponsor listing

 Logo on sponsor banner  Social media sponsor spotlight  4 mulligans

 Option to include branded items in all goody bags

 3 months of advertising on Tax2Go, LLC digital board

Diamond Sponsors
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

 One (1) foursome (4 golfers)

 4 Gala tickets

 Logo on website + sponsor listing

 Logo on sponsor banner

 2 mulligans

 Option to include branded items in all goody bags

 1 month of advertising on Tax2Go, LLC digital board

Gold Sponsor(LUNCH Sponsor)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

 One (1) foursome (4 golfers)

 2 Gala Tickets

 2 mulligans

 Lunch sponsor recognition + announcements

 Logo on event materials + sponsor listing

Silver Sponsor - (BREAKFAST Sponsor)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

 One (1) foursome (4 golfers)

 Breakfast sponsor recognition + announcements

 2 Gala tickets

 2 mulligans

 Logo on event materials + sponsor listing

Cart Sponsor Recognition
$1,000

 2 Gala tickets

 Cart sponsor recognition (cart signage if allowed)

 Sponsor listing on materials/website


Award Sponsor
$500

 1 Gala ticket

 Logo on hole sign

 Co-presenter of the award

 Option to host a sponsored hole with company materials (giveaways, handouts, branded table setup)

Hole Sponsor
$300

 1 Gala ticket

 Logo on hole sign

 Option to host a sponsored hole with company materials (giveaways, handouts, branded table setup)

Golf Coin Sponsor (SOLD)
$250

 Logo on hole sign  Sponsor listing on website/event materials

Golf Ball Sponsor (SOLD)
$200

 Logo on hole sign  Sponsor listing on website/event materials

Individual Entry - OLD SCHOOL DRESS Contest
$25

 1st Place: $500

 2nd Place: $350

 3rd Place: $150

Team Entry - OLD SCHOOL DRESS Contest
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

 1st Place: $500

 2nd Place: $350

 3rd Place: $150

Raffle Tickets #1
$5

One (1) Ticket - Win Various Prizes

Raffle Tickets #2
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Five (5) Tickets - Win Various Prizes

Raffle Tickets #3
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten (10) Tickets - Win Various Prizes

Raffle Tickets (Best Value/Most Popular) #4
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Twenty (20) Ticket - Win Various Prizes

Raffle Tickets - MEGA PACK #1
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Twenty (20) Tickets plus Five (5) Mulligans - Win Various Prizes

Raffle Tickets - MEGA PACK #2
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 50 tickets

Fifty (50) Tickets plus Ten (10) Mulligans - Win Various Prizes

Add a donation for Entrepreneurs Scholarship Program

$

