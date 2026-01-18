1st Annual ESUME Golf Tournament Fundraiser in Collaboration with DAPPS and BSBB

Hosted by
About this event
Includes green fee, golf cart, breakfast, lunch & bag
Naming recognition on main event branding
Two (2) foursomes (8 golfers)
8 Gala tickets (June 18, 2026)
Mega Pack (included)
Premium logo placement (website, flyer, registration, awards backdrop)
Logo on sponsor banner
Sponsor spotlight (announcements + social media)
Option to include branded items in all goody bags
Sponsor listing on website and event materials
6 months of advertising on Tax2Go, LLC digital board
One (1) foursome (4 golfers)
4 Gala tickets
Logo placement on event materials + sponsor listing
Logo on sponsor banner Social media sponsor spotlight 4 mulligans
Option to include branded items in all goody bags
3 months of advertising on Tax2Go, LLC digital board
One (1) foursome (4 golfers)
4 Gala tickets
Logo on website + sponsor listing
Logo on sponsor banner
2 mulligans
Option to include branded items in all goody bags
1 month of advertising on Tax2Go, LLC digital board
One (1) foursome (4 golfers)
2 Gala Tickets
2 mulligans
Lunch sponsor recognition + announcements
Logo on event materials + sponsor listing
One (1) foursome (4 golfers)
Breakfast sponsor recognition + announcements
2 Gala tickets
2 mulligans
Logo on event materials + sponsor listing
2 Gala tickets
Cart sponsor recognition (cart signage if allowed)
Sponsor listing on materials/website
1 Gala ticket
Logo on hole sign
Co-presenter of the award
Option to host a sponsored hole with company materials (giveaways, handouts, branded table setup)
1 Gala ticket
Logo on hole sign
Option to host a sponsored hole with company materials (giveaways, handouts, branded table setup)
Logo on hole sign Sponsor listing on website/event materials
Logo on hole sign Sponsor listing on website/event materials
1st Place: $500
2nd Place: $350
3rd Place: $150
One (1) Ticket - Win Various Prizes
Five (5) Tickets - Win Various Prizes
Ten (10) Tickets - Win Various Prizes
Twenty (20) Ticket - Win Various Prizes
Twenty (20) Tickets plus Five (5) Mulligans - Win Various Prizes
Fifty (50) Tickets plus Ten (10) Mulligans - Win Various Prizes
$
