Express Aviation Academy

Hosted by

Express Aviation Academy

About this event

1st Annual Express Aviation Academy Aviators Gala

2 Galleria Pkwy SE

Atlanta, GA 30339, USA

General Admission
$100

(General Admission) • • • • Entry for 1 guest Dinner & reception Live entertainment & awards ceremony Community supporter access.

Silver Sponsor
$500

(Preferred Seating) • • • • Entry for 2 guests Preferred seating Dinner & reception Program recognition

VIP Experience
$1,000

(VIP Experience) • • • • • Entry for 4 guests VIP seating VIP reception access Event recognition Commemorative gift.

Premier Sponsor
$2,500

(Premier Sponsor) • • Entry for 6 guests Reserved premier table 1 • • • • Exclusive VIP reception On-stage recognition Logo/name displayed Premium commemorative gift.

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