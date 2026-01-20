1st Annual Express Aviation Academy Aviators Gala

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About this event
(General Admission) • • • • Entry for 1 guest Dinner & reception Live entertainment & awards ceremony Community supporter access.
(Preferred Seating) • • • • Entry for 2 guests Preferred seating Dinner & reception Program recognition
(VIP Experience) • • • • • Entry for 4 guests VIP seating VIP reception access Event recognition Commemorative gift.
(Premier Sponsor) • • Entry for 6 guests Reserved premier table 1 • • • • Exclusive VIP reception On-stage recognition Logo/name displayed Premium commemorative gift.
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