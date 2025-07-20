eventClosed

Hands on the Land - A Gather to Give 4EEE Fundraiser

905 Wells Mills Rd

Waretown, NJ 08758, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Level 1 Donation
$600

Permits 1 person to attend this Fundraising event, the donation helps cover hosting costs as well as adds funds to support the Mission.


$100 of each ticket goes towards covering administration and event costs. You will receive a tax deductible receipt for the balance of the ticket price.

Level 2 Donation
$450

Permits 1 person to attend this Fundraising event, the donation helps cover hosting costs as well as adds funds to support the Mission.


$100 of each ticket goes towards covering administration and event costs. You will receive a tax deductible receipt for the balance of the ticket price.

Level 3 Donation
$300

Permits 1 person to attend this Fundraising event, the donation helps cover hosting costs as well as adds funds to support the Mission.


$100 of each ticket goes towards covering administration and event costs. You will receive a tax deductible receipt for the balance of the ticket price.

Level 4 Donation
$100

Permits 1 youth aged 7 and under to attend this Fundraising event, the donation helps cover hosting costs as well as adds funds to support the Mission.


$100 of each ticket goes towards covering administration and event costs. You will receive a tax deductible receipt for the balance of the ticket price.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing