Big Brothers Big Sisters Of West Central Ohio Inc

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters Of West Central Ohio Inc

About this event

1st Annual Firecracker 5K

600 S Simon St

Ada, OH 45810, USA

Adult Registration 18+
$35

Includes: finisher medal, commemorative t-shirt & refreshments at the finish line!

(Prizes for 1st place male and female finishers!)

You can opt out of additional Zeffy donation at check out.

Youth Registration (5 & under FREE)
$20

Includes: finisher medal, commemorative t-shirt & refreshments at the finish line!

(Prizes for 1st place boy and girl finishers)


You do NOT need to register a youth who is 5 & under, they will receive a medal at the finish line but will NOT receive a t-shirt.

You can opt out of additional Zeffy donation at check out.

General Donation
$10

Support the cause - No running required!

You can opt out of additional Zeffy donation at check out.

Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters Of West Central Ohio Inc

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