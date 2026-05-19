1st Annual Firecracker 5K

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About this event
Includes: finisher medal, commemorative t-shirt & refreshments at the finish line!
(Prizes for 1st place male and female finishers!)
You can opt out of additional Zeffy donation at check out.
Includes: finisher medal, commemorative t-shirt & refreshments at the finish line!
(Prizes for 1st place boy and girl finishers)
You do NOT need to register a youth who is 5 & under, they will receive a medal at the finish line but will NOT receive a t-shirt.
You can opt out of additional Zeffy donation at check out.
Support the cause - No running required!
You can opt out of additional Zeffy donation at check out.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!