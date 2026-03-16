Inaugural Foursomes for Some Good Golf Outing

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About this event
Tournament/awards dinner sponsor, two (2) foursomes within golf event, listing on websites for six (6) months, several hole signage
Tournament box lunch sponsor, One (1) foursome within golf event, listing on websites for six (6) months, several hole signage
Skills challenge sponsor, two (2) individual golfers within the event, listing on websites for six (6) months, several hole signage
Beverage ticket/tee signage sponsor, one (1) individual golfer within the event, listing on websites for six (6) months, several hole signage
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