Zeta Iota Iota Foundation

Hosted by

Zeta Iota Iota Foundation

About this event

Inaugural Foursomes for Some Good Golf Outing

1319 Carruthers Ln

Wilmington, DE 19803, USA

Foursome Early Bird
$640
Available until May 11
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Individual Golfer
$170
Awards Dinner Only
$50
Grand Slam Sponsor
$7,500
Available until May 22

Tournament/awards dinner sponsor, two (2) foursomes within golf event, listing on websites for six (6) months, several hole signage

Triple Crown Sponsor
$4,000
Available until May 22

Tournament box lunch sponsor, One (1) foursome within golf event, listing on websites for six (6) months, several hole signage

Pennant Series Sponsor
$2,500
Available until May 22

Skills challenge sponsor, two (2) individual golfers within the event, listing on websites for six (6) months, several hole signage

Small Business Angel Sponsor
$1,250
Available until May 22

Beverage ticket/tee signage sponsor, one (1) individual golfer within the event, listing on websites for six (6) months, several hole signage

Hole Signage
$100
Available until May 22

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!