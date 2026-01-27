Family Promise Of Tuscola County

Hosted by

Family Promise Of Tuscola County

About this event

1st Annual FPTC Golf Scramble Fundraiser

1201 Gun Club Rd

Caro, MI 48723, USA

Individual Ticket
$75

Individual Ticket

Includes light breakfast, hot dog on the turn, Taco Bar Dinner

18 holes at Arrowhead Golf in Grill


Team Ticket
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team Tickets for your group of 4

Includes light breakfast, hot dog on the turn, Taco Bar Dinner

18 holes at Arrowhead Golf in Grill

Individual VIP Golf
$150

Individual VIP

Includes light breakfast, hot dog on the turn, and Taco Bar Dinner.

18 holes at Arrowhead Golf in Grill


4 drink tickets

10 raffle tickets

FPTC T-shirt



Donation Only
$25

Donating directly to support our mission to end homelessness among families with children in Tuscola County.

Add a donation for Family Promise Of Tuscola County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!