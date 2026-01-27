1st Annual FPTC Golf Scramble Fundraiser

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About this event
Individual Ticket
Includes light breakfast, hot dog on the turn, Taco Bar Dinner
18 holes at Arrowhead Golf in Grill
Team Tickets for your group of 4
Includes light breakfast, hot dog on the turn, Taco Bar Dinner
18 holes at Arrowhead Golf in Grill
Individual VIP
Includes light breakfast, hot dog on the turn, and Taco Bar Dinner.
18 holes at Arrowhead Golf in Grill
4 drink tickets
10 raffle tickets
FPTC T-shirt
Donating directly to support our mission to end homelessness among families with children in Tuscola County.
$
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