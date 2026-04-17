Carve Your Own Path, Inc.

Hosted by

Carve Your Own Path, Inc.

About this event

1st Annual Christmas in July Fundraiser benefitting Carve Your Own Path

140 E Market St

Akron, OH 44308, USA

North Star (Presenting Sponsor) item
North Star (Presenting Sponsor)
$2,500
Available until Jun 26

Includes: Top billing as "Presented by" on all event flyers and digital assets. Includes your logo prominently featured on primary signage, promotional materials included in 200 attendee swag bags, a dedicated "Sponsorship Spotlight" on social media, and 10 event tickets (includes 10 drink tickets).

Evergreen Sponsor item
Evergreen Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Jun 26

Includes: Your logo displayed at the entrance of the 30-vendor "Shop Local" market and on the back of the event tri-fold brochure. Includes 6 event tickets (includes 6 drink tickets).

Silver Bell Sponsor item
Silver Bell Sponsor
$500
Available until Jun 26

Includes: Your logo featured at the bar and refreshment stations, plus verbal recognition by the MC during the 50/50 raffle transition. Includes 2 event tickets (includes 2 drink tickets).

Mistletoe (Community Partner) item
Mistletoe (Community Partner)
$250
Available until Jun 26

Includes: Your name or business listed as a "Community Partner" on the event website and in the digital program. Includes 1 event ticket (includes 1 drink ticket).

Mistletoe (Nonprofit Partner)
$50
Available until Jun 26

Includes: An exclusive rate for fellow non-profits to have their promotional materials included in the 200 attendee swag bags.

Queer-Owned/Aligned Vendor Booth item
Queer-Owned/Aligned Vendor Booth
$50
Available until Jun 26

Includes: Space for one vendor display in the Summit ArtSpace galleries.
Note: This is a "bring your own table" event. Vendors are responsible for providing their own table and display setup. We can provide up to 2 chairs per booth upon request. (Please note: Vendor registration for this event does not include drink tickets).

Add a donation for Carve Your Own Path, Inc.

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