1st Annual Gala - Sky High Soirèe

About this event
Join fellow families from our school community for a fun and elegant night out just for parents. Enjoy a curated dinner, lively dancing, and the excitement of bidding on themed silent auction baskets. It’s a memorable evening of sophistication, fun, and community—all while reaching new heights together.
• Full page, full color advertisement for your business in the Spring Gala program
• Recognition of your business as an Out of This World Sponsor by the emcee at the event
• Website recognition of your business name and logo on our PTO Facebook Spring Gala page
• Business name and logo displayed in the Spring Gala slideshow at Out of This World Sponsor level
• One (1) reserved premium placement table for eight (8) guests at Spring Gala
• Half page, full color advertisement for your business in the Spring Gala program
• Recognition of your business as an Above the Clouds Sponsor by the emcee at the event
• Website Recognition of your business name and logo on our PTO Facebook Spring Gala page
• Business name and logo displayed in the Spring Gala slideshow at Above the Clouds Sponsor level
• Four (4) reserved guest tickets to Spring Gala
• Quarter page, B&W advertisement for your business in the Spring Gala program
• Website Recognition of your business name and logo on our PTO Facebook Spring Gala page
• Two (2) reserved guest tickets to Spring Gala
• Business name recognition in Spring Gala program
