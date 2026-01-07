Soaring Heights PK-8 PTO

Hosted by

Soaring Heights PK-8 PTO

About this event

1st Annual Gala - Sky High Soirèe

The Simon

957 Main St, Louisville, CO 80027, USA

Individual Ticket
$125

Join fellow families from our school community for a fun and elegant night out just for parents. Enjoy a curated dinner, lively dancing, and the excitement of bidding on themed silent auction baskets. It’s a memorable evening of sophistication, fun, and community—all while reaching new heights together.

Out of This World Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Full page, full color advertisement for your business in the Spring Gala program

• Recognition of your business as an Out of This World Sponsor by the emcee at the event

• Website recognition of your business name and logo on our PTO Facebook Spring Gala page

• Business name and logo displayed in the Spring Gala slideshow at Out of This World Sponsor level

• One (1) reserved premium placement table for eight (8) guests at Spring Gala

Above the Clouds Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Half page, full color advertisement for your business in the Spring Gala program

• Recognition of your business as an Above the Clouds Sponsor by the emcee at the event

• Website Recognition of your business name and logo on our PTO Facebook Spring Gala page 

• Business name and logo displayed in the Spring Gala slideshow at Above the Clouds Sponsor level

• Four (4) reserved guest tickets to Spring Gala

Rising Star Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Quarter page, B&W advertisement for your business in the Spring Gala program

• Website Recognition of your business name and logo on our PTO Facebook Spring Gala page

• Two (2) reserved guest tickets to Spring Gala

Moonlight Sponsor
$250

• Business name recognition in Spring Gala program

Add a donation for Soaring Heights PK-8 PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!