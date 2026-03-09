1st Annual Gentlemen's Bid Bash Quarter Auction

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About this event
attendees must purchase at least 1 paddle to participate in any of the quarter auctions. However, you can purchase multiple paddles to increase your chances of winning if you want.
$25-$75 receive your logo on the event banners
$75-$150 set up a booth & logo on event banners
$150 & up Logo on all event tables & marketing materials, set up a booth & logo on event banners
Get a private table.for you and your guests up close to the action!! Bring as many guests as you would like. However, in order to bid on items guests MUST purchase their own paddles!! Table sponsors will receive 1 cheese pizza and 8 drink tickets!
This sponsor will be recognized on stage at the Auctioner table with their logo displayed throughout the event. They will also recieve a personal table with a large cheese pizza and 8 drink tickets. Bring as many guests as you would like. HOWEVER, all guest MUST purchase their own paddles to bid on items. Also, all guest may not fit at your table resulting in some guest being spread out.
This sponsor will be recognized on the bars with their logo displayed throughout the event on both bars! They will also recieve 2 personal tables with 2 large cheese pizza tickets and 16 drink tickets. Bring as many guests as you would like. HOWEVER, all guest MUST purchase their own paddles to bid on items. Also, all guest may not fit at your tables resulting in some guest being spread out. Your guest are also welcome to bring their own lawn chairs!
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