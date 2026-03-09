1st Annual Gentlemen's Bid Bash Quarter Auction

This sponsor will be recognized on the bars with their logo displayed throughout the event on both bars! They will also recieve 2 personal tables with 2 large cheese pizza tickets and 16 drink tickets. Bring as many guests as you would like. HOWEVER, all guest MUST purchase their own paddles to bid on items. Also, all guest may not fit at your tables resulting in some guest being spread out. Your guest are also welcome to bring their own lawn chairs!