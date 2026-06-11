1st Annual GO FAR Heart & Sole Gala

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About this event
Enjoy music, appetizers, cocktails, sweets and a wonderful celebration! Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.
Individual Sponsorship (no businesses please) Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.
Individual Sponsorship Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.
Corporate/Individual Sponsorship Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.
Corporate/Individual Sponsorship Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.
As our top-level partner, your support plays a vital role in bringing this event to life: Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.
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