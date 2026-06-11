Go Far

Hosted by

Go Far

About this event

1st Annual GO FAR Heart & Sole Gala

800 Country Club Dr

High Point, NC 27262, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy music, appetizers, cocktails, sweets and a wonderful celebration! Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.

Community Sponsor
$100

Individual Sponsorship (no businesses please) Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.

  • (1) complimentary ticket
  • Name listed on Gala social media “thank you” post.
Fun Run Sponsorship
$750

Individual Sponsorship Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.

  • (2) complimentary tickets
  • Name/logo placement on shared Gala social media post
  • Name/logo on our website for 6-months post Gala event.
1 Miler Sponsorship
$1,500

Corporate/Individual Sponsorship Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.

  • (4) complimentary tickets
  • Logo on Gala related social media and GO FAR website.
  • Mention in Gala post-event recap email.
  • Name/logo on our website for 6-months post Gala event.
5K Sponsorship
$2,500

Corporate/Individual Sponsorship Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.

  • (6) complimentary tickets
  • Logo on Gala related social media, and email campaigns.
  • Name/logo on Gala event program
  • Name/logo on our website for one full year (2027)
Marathon Sponsorship
$5,000

As our top-level partner, your support plays a vital role in bringing this event to life: Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.

  • (8) complimentary tickets
  • Premier logo across Gala related press releases, social media campaigns, and email campaigns.
  • Prominently logo placement on Gala event program
  • Verbal recognition during the Gala event as a key supporter
  • Logo and website link featured on our website for one full year (2027)
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