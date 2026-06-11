1st Annual GO FAR Heart & Sole Gala

As our top-level partner, your support plays a vital role in bringing this event to life: Adjust the "tip" to custom when checking out to avoid extra fees.

(8) complimentary tickets

Premier logo across Gala related press releases, social media campaigns, and email campaigns.

Prominently logo placement on Gala event program

Verbal recognition during the Gala event as a key supporter

Logo and website link featured on our website for one full year (2027)