1st Annual Golf Classic Registration & Sponsorships

3556 W Lake Dr

Augusta, GA 30907, USA

Rancher
$5,000

Enjoy 2 groups of foursomes, Driving Range location of company sign and logo, Front 9 sponsorship signage, Beverage cart sign with logo, social media and announcement recognition.

Cowboy
$2,500

Enjoy 1 foursome, Putting Green location of company sign and logo, Front 9 sponsorship signage, Beverage cart sign with logo, social media and announcement recognition.

Farmhand
$1,250

Enjoy exclusive Check-In table location for company sign and logo, Back 9 sponsorship signage, social media and announcement recognition.

Chow
$1,000

Enjoy exclusive Food Truck location for company sign and logo, 2 hole sponsorships of choice, social media and announcement recognition.

Hole
$200

1 Hole location for company/family sign and logo, and social media and announcement recognition.

Individual Golfer
$200

Individual golfer

Golf Team (Foursome)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 person golf team.

Mulligan
$5

Purchase a re-do without penalty after a poor shot.

Raffle
$5

1 ticket to win a prize!

Add a donation for Cooper Ridge Farm

$

