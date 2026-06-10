1st Annual Golf Outing

4'x10' and (1) 3'x5' Banner displayed at golf course

Advertised on Niles Foundation website, social media promos,

flyers, and email blasts

4 Golfers admitted to play, dinner and awards ceremony

Title Sponsor Plaque

Designated Parking Spots for team at golf course day of event

4 Golfer Gift Bags





OPTIONAL EXTRAS:

Product/Brand placement at golf course/club house during the

event on tent, tables, chairs (self-provided)

Representative may address the audience at the awards ceremony



