A golf ball rests on a green course in the foreground, with event details for the Niles Foundation Golf Outing on October 7, 2026, in the background.
Niles Foundation

Hosted by

Niles Foundation

About this event

1st Annual Golf Outing

9057 S Saginaw St

Grand Blanc, MI 48439, USA

Sort by category

Golfer
$250

All golfers will be teamed up. Fee includes golf cart, green fees, range balls, golfer gift bag, light breakfast, lunch at the turn, dinner and awards ceremony.

Safety Before First Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4'x10' and (1) 3'x5' Banner displayed at golf course

Advertised on Niles Foundation website, social media promos,

flyers, and email blasts

4 Golfers admitted to play, dinner and awards ceremony

Title Sponsor Plaque

Designated Parking Spots for team at golf course day of event

4 Golfer Gift Bags


OPTIONAL EXTRAS:

Product/Brand placement at golf course/club house during the

event on tent, tables, chairs (self-provided)

Representative may address the audience at the awards ceremony


Care Trust Help Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

(1) 3'x5' Banner displayed at golf course

4 Golfer Admittance to Play, attend dinner and awards ceremony

4 Golfer Gift Bags


OPTIONAL EXTRAS:

Product/Brand placement at golf course during the

event on tent, tables, chairs (self-provided)


CTH Hole Sponsor
$1,000

Exclusive sponsorship of one golf hole

Custom 3' × 5' tee sign featuring your company logo displayed at the sponsored hole

Company name/logo listed in the tournament program

Recognition on the event sponsor banner



Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Company logo displayed on prominent signage at the contest hole

Longest Drive Contest Sponsor
$500

Company logo displayed on prominent signage at the contest hole

Add a donation for Niles Foundation

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