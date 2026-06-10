1st Annual Golf Outing

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All golfers will be teamed up. Fee includes golf cart, green fees, range balls, golfer gift bag, light breakfast, lunch at the turn, dinner and awards ceremony.
4'x10' and (1) 3'x5' Banner displayed at golf course
Advertised on Niles Foundation website, social media promos,
flyers, and email blasts
4 Golfers admitted to play, dinner and awards ceremony
Title Sponsor Plaque
Designated Parking Spots for team at golf course day of event
4 Golfer Gift Bags
OPTIONAL EXTRAS:
Product/Brand placement at golf course/club house during the
event on tent, tables, chairs (self-provided)
Representative may address the audience at the awards ceremony
(1) 3'x5' Banner displayed at golf course
4 Golfer Admittance to Play, attend dinner and awards ceremony
4 Golfer Gift Bags
OPTIONAL EXTRAS:
Product/Brand placement at golf course during the
event on tent, tables, chairs (self-provided)
Exclusive sponsorship of one golf hole
Custom 3' × 5' tee sign featuring your company logo displayed at the sponsored hole
Company name/logo listed in the tournament program
Recognition on the event sponsor banner
Company logo displayed on prominent signage at the contest hole
Company logo displayed on prominent signage at the contest hole
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