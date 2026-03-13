Live On Loud - The Taylor Davis Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Live On Loud - The Taylor Davis Foundation, Inc.

About this event

1st Annual Live On Loud Charity Golf Scramble

8801 US-27

Burnside, KY 42519, USA

Team Registration
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of 4

Individual Golfer
$100
Mulligan
$5

One mulligan per golfer allowed.

Skirts
$5

One skirt per golfer.

Men will tee off from women’s tee

Women will tee off from 200 yards from green

Hole Sponsor
$150

Promote your business while supporting a great cause! As a hole sponsor, you’ll receive signage at a designated hole and have the opportunity to engage with players, offer giveaways, or host a fun activity during the event.


Gold Sponsor
$500
Available until Jun 1

Hole Sign

Recognition on Sponsor List

One Team Entry

Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Logo Displayed on Golf Carts

Social Media Recognition

Hole Sign

One Team Entry

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

Presenting Sponsor Recognition

Logo on Event Materials

Social Media Recognition

Hole Sign

One Team Entry

Add a donation for Live On Loud - The Taylor Davis Foundation, Inc.

$

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