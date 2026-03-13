1st Annual Live On Loud Charity Golf Scramble

Hosted by
About this event
Team of 4
One mulligan per golfer allowed.
One skirt per golfer.
Men will tee off from women’s tee
Women will tee off from 200 yards from green
Promote your business while supporting a great cause! As a hole sponsor, you’ll receive signage at a designated hole and have the opportunity to engage with players, offer giveaways, or host a fun activity during the event.
Hole Sign
Recognition on Sponsor List
One Team Entry
Logo Displayed on Golf Carts
Social Media Recognition
Hole Sign
One Team Entry
Presenting Sponsor Recognition
Logo on Event Materials
Social Media Recognition
Hole Sign
One Team Entry
$
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