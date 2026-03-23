Wholehearted Counseling

Hosted by

Wholehearted Counseling

About this event

1st Annual Wholehearted Golf Tournament

3901 Kedron Rd

Spring Hill, TN 37174, USA

Single Golfer
$150

This ticket will pay for a single golfer. We will pair all single golfers together to make a pair/team.

Team Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A beautiful round of golf with 4 of your favorite people.

Hole Sponsor (No team included)
$750

Showcase your brand at the hole and set up a table and information for golfers to view as they play. This will not come with a team of golfers for the day.

Hole Sponsorship w/ Team
$1,200

Showcase your company at one of the holes with onsite promotion. Includes a round of golf for 4.

Putting Green Contest Sponsor
$2,000

This Sponsorship comes with the following perks:

  • One team of 4 golfers for the day
  • Signage on the putting green
  • Business / Personal branding in the promotional material
  • Hole Sponsorship with your presence at the hole during the tournament
Beverage Sponsor
$2,500

This sponsorship comes with the following perks:

  • One team of 4 golfers for the day
  • Signage around the beverage areas
  • Business / Personal branding in the promotional material
  • Hole Sponsorship with your presence at the hole during the tournament
Lunch Sponsorship
$3,000

This sponsorship comes with the following perks:

  • One team of 4 golfers for the day
  • Signage around the Pavilion where lunch is served
  • Speaking opportunity to the golfers during lunch
  • Business / Personal branding in the promotional material
  • Hole Sponsorship with your presence at the hole during the tournament
Title Sponsorship
$5,000

The title sponsor comes with the following perks:

  • 2 teams of 4 to play in the golf tournament
  • 1 hole sponsorship with a presence at that hole
  • Business or personal branding in the promotional material
  • A chance to speak to all the golfers before the first hole
Add a donation for Wholehearted Counseling

$

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