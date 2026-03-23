1st Annual Wholehearted Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket will pay for a single golfer. We will pair all single golfers together to make a pair/team.
A beautiful round of golf with 4 of your favorite people.
Showcase your brand at the hole and set up a table and information for golfers to view as they play. This will not come with a team of golfers for the day.
Showcase your company at one of the holes with onsite promotion. Includes a round of golf for 4.
This Sponsorship comes with the following perks:
This sponsorship comes with the following perks:
This sponsorship comes with the following perks:
The title sponsor comes with the following perks:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!