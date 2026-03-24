1st Annual Golf Tournament

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Enjoy a fun-filled day on the course while supporting Boca Braves! ⛳️ Your registration includes a delicious BBQ brunch/lunch, great company, and an exciting tournament experience. Come play, connect, and make a difference!
Enjoy a fun-filled day on the course while supporting Boca Braves! ⛳️ Your registration includes a delicious BBQ brunch/lunch, great company, and an exciting tournament experience. Come play, connect, and make a difference!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!