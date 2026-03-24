Boca Raton

Hosted by

Boca Raton

1st Annual Golf Tournament

8665 Juego Way

Boca Raton, FL 33433, USA

Individual Player
$200

Enjoy a fun-filled day on the course while supporting Boca Braves! ⛳️ Your registration includes a delicious BBQ brunch/lunch, great company, and an exciting tournament experience. Come play, connect, and make a difference!


Team (Foursome)
$800

Enjoy a fun-filled day on the course while supporting Boca Braves! ⛳️ Your registration includes a delicious BBQ brunch/lunch, great company, and an exciting tournament experience. Come play, connect, and make a difference!


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