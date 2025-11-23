Grandparents As Parents

Grandparents As Parents

1st Annual Grand Gamble: A GAP Casino Night

3414 Governors Dr SW

Huntsville, AL 35805, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

Includes one (1) ticket for an unforgettable night featuring blackjack, roulette, poker, craps, and a live horse race experience, along with $50 in chips, a full buffet dinner, signature cocktails, music, and raffles.


It’s a chance to play big, laugh loud, and give back—all while helping Families who give everything for the children they love.

Couple Ticket (2 tickets)
$175

Includes two (2) tickets




Half Table (4 tickets)
$350

Includes four (4) tickets




Full Table (8 tickets)
$675

Includes eight (8) tickets




