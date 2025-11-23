1st Annual Grand Gamble: A GAP Casino Night

Hosted by
About this event
Includes one (1) ticket for an unforgettable night featuring blackjack, roulette, poker, craps, and a live horse race experience, along with $50 in chips, a full buffet dinner, signature cocktails, music, and raffles.
It’s a chance to play big, laugh loud, and give back—all while helping Families who give everything for the children they love.
Includes two (2) tickets for an unforgettable night featuring blackjack, roulette, poker, craps, and a live horse race experience, along with $50 in chips per person, a full buffet dinner, signature cocktails, music, and prizes.
It’s a chance to play big, laugh loud, and give back—all while helping Families who give everything for the children they love.
Includes four (4) tickets for an unforgettable night featuring blackjack, roulette, poker, craps, and a live horse race experience, along with $50 in chips per person, a full buffet dinner, signature cocktails, music, and prizes.
It’s a chance to play big, laugh loud, and give back—all while helping Families who give everything for the children they love.
Includes eight (8) tickets for an unforgettable night featuring blackjack, roulette, poker, craps, and a live horse race experience, along with $50 in chips per person, a full buffet dinner, signature cocktails, music, and prizes.
It’s a chance to play big, laugh loud, and give back—all while helping Families who give everything for the children they love.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!