1st Annual Jack Sinnott Foundation Golf Outing - Running Deer Golf Club

Join us for The Jack Sinnott Foundation 1st Annual Golf Outing and enjoy a meaningful day on the course in support of transplant patients and organ donation awareness.
Registration includes:
• 18 holes of golf
• Cart
• Lunch and post-round reception
• On-course contests and prizes
Your participation directly supports financial assistance grants for pre- and post-transplant patients in honor of Jack Robert Sinnott.
Golf with purpose - Make a difference!
Join us for The Jack Sinnott Foundation 1st Annual Golf Outing and enjoy a meaningful day on the course alongside friends, colleagues, or clients — all in support of transplant patients and organ donation awareness.
Foursome registration includes:
• 18 holes of golf for four players
• Golf carts
• Lunch and post-round reception for all four golfers
• On-course contests and prizes
Your team’s participation directly supports financial assistance grants for pre- and post-transplant patients in honor of Jack Robert Sinnott.
Golf together. Give together. Make a difference.
Hole Sponsor + Golfer Entry
Become a Hole Sponsor at The Jack Sinnott Foundation 1st Annual Golf Outing and support transplant patients in need. Your sponsorship includes recognition with signage at one tee location and entry for one golfer to participate in the outing.
Your support helps provide financial assistance to pre- and post-transplant patients and promotes organ donation awareness in honor of Jack Robert Sinnott.
Golf with purpose.
Support a second chance at life.
Become the premier presenting sponsor of The Jack Sinnott Foundation 1st Annual Golf Outing. As Title Sponsor, your company will receive the highest level of visibility and recognition throughout the event.
Includes:
• Prominent logo placement on all event signage and marketing materials
• Recognition in social media and promotional content
• Verbal recognition during opening and closing remarks
• Premium signage at registration and key course locations
• One (1) foursome included
Your leadership support directly helps provide financial assistance to transplant patients in need and promotes organ donation awareness in honor of Jack Robert Sinnott.
Showcase your company as a leading supporter of the event with prominent branding and on-course recognition.
Includes:
• Logo placement on event signage and marketing materials
• Social media recognition
• One (1) foursome included
• One (1) tee sign
Your sponsorship helps fund transplant assistance grants and supports families navigating medical challenges.
Support the outing with strong brand visibility while enjoying a day on the course.
Includes:
• Logo displayed on event signage
• One (1) foursome included
• One (1) tee sign
Your partnership makes a meaningful difference in the lives of transplant patients.
Be recognized as a valued supporter of the event while participating on the course.
Includes:
• Two (2) golfer entries
• One (1) tee sign
• Recognition in event program
Your support helps turn generosity into hope for transplant families.
Receive exclusive recognition during the post-round meal and gathering.
Includes:
• Signage displayed at lunch area
• Verbal recognition before the meal
• Social media acknowledgment
• Two (2) golfer entries
Help us bring the community together while supporting a powerful cause.
Gain high-visibility exposure throughout the course as players enjoy refreshments.
Includes:
• Signage displayed on beverage cart(s)
• Recognition during the event
• Social media acknowledgment
Keep players refreshed while supporting transplant patients in need
