1st Annual Jack Sinnott Foundation Golf Outing - Running Deer Golf Club

Golfer Entry





Join us for The Jack Sinnott Foundation 1st Annual Golf Outing and enjoy a meaningful day on the course in support of transplant patients and organ donation awareness.





Registration includes:

• 18 holes of golf

• Cart

• Lunch and post-round reception

• On-course contests and prizes





Your participation directly supports financial assistance grants for pre- and post-transplant patients in honor of Jack Robert Sinnott.





Golf with purpose - Make a difference!