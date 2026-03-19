1st Annual Mission in Motion- Love Through The Ages

Step into a night where every moment makes a difference. Mission in Motion brings our community together for an unforgettable evening filled with great food, music, and purpose. Enjoy a homestyle dinner, followed by dancing, interactive games, and a journey through the decades with themed fun and friendly competition.

Throughout the night, take part in exciting fundraising experiences—including raffles, a prize wheel, live auction, and more—all while hearing powerful stories of the lives your support helps change.

Come celebrate, connect, and be part of something bigger—because every ticket helps move our mission forward.





*This ticket is non-refundable but can be transferred.