1st Annual Mission in Motion- Love Through The Ages

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About this event
Step into a night where every moment makes a difference. Mission in Motion brings our community together for an unforgettable evening filled with great food, music, and purpose. Enjoy a homestyle dinner, followed by dancing, interactive games, and a journey through the decades with themed fun and friendly competition.
Throughout the night, take part in exciting fundraising experiences—including raffles, a prize wheel, live auction, and more—all while hearing powerful stories of the lives your support helps change.
Come celebrate, connect, and be part of something bigger—because every ticket helps move our mission forward.
*This ticket is non-refundable but can be transferred.
Step into a night where every moment makes a difference. Mission in Motion brings our community together for an unforgettable evening filled with great food, music, and purpose. Enjoy a homestyle dinner, followed by dancing, interactive games, and a journey through the decades with themed fun and friendly competition.
Throughout the night, take part in exciting fundraising experiences—including raffles, a prize wheel, live auction, and more—all while hearing powerful stories of the lives your support helps change.
Come celebrate, connect, and be part of something bigger—because every ticket helps move our mission forward.
*This ticket is non-refundable but can be transferred.
Includes:
• 1 reserved table (10 guests)
• Event screen recognition
• Social media shoutout (1 post)
• 1 extra drink tickets per table
• 5 bonus raffle/prize wheel entries
*This ticket is non-refundable but can be transferred.
Includes:
• Inclusion in promotional video
• Enhanced social media promotion (2–3 posts)
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Logo displayed more prominently on screens
• 1 reserved table (10 guests)
• Event screen recognition
• Social media shoutout (1 post)
• 2 extra drink tickets per table
• 5 bonus raffle/prize wheel entries
*This ticket is non-refundable but can be transferred.
Includes:
• Premium table placement (closer to stage/dance floor)
• Featured logo placement (larger/more frequent)
• Highlight in promotional video (logo/name mention)
• Verbal recognition + short sponsor spotlight moment
• Priority access to live auction bidding assistance
• Inclusion in promotional video
• Enhanced social media promotion (2–3 posts)
• Verbal recognition during the event
• 10 bonus raffle/prize entries
• Logo displayed more prominently on screens
• 1 reserved table (10 guests)
• Event screen recognition
• Social media shoutout (1 post)
• 3 extra drink tickets per table
• 5 bonus raffle/prize wheel entries
*This ticket is non-refundable but can be transferred.
Includes:
• Naming opportunity (ex: dessert bar, lounge, prize wheel)
• Dedicated social media feature spotlight
• Opportunity to include item in swag/gift bags
• On-stage recognition or short speaking opportunity
• Premium table placement (closer to stage/dance floor)
• Featured logo placement (larger/more frequent)
• Highlight in promotional video (logo/name mention)
• Verbal recognition + short sponsor spotlight moment
• Priority access to live auction bidding assistance
• Inclusion in promotional video
• Enhanced social media promotion (2–3 posts)
• Verbal recognition during the event
• 10 bonus raffle/prize entries
• Logo displayed more prominently on screens
• 1 reserved table (10 guests)
• Event screen recognition
• Social media shoutout (1 post)
• 3 extra drink tickets per table
• 5 bonus raffle/prize wheel entries
*This ticket is non-refundable but can be transferred.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!