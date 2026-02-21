Jewell Etta Outreach

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Jewell Etta Outreach

About this event

1st Annual Mother-Son Dance Presented by Jewell Etta Outreach

ADMIT ONE DUO
$45

Please include the following information:

Mother (Female) Name:

Son Name & Age:

Address to send your tickets to!

ALL Details Will Be Included with tickets.

ADMIT ONE SIDEKICK
$15

Please include the following information:

Mother (Female) Name:

Sidekick & Age:

Address to send your tickets to!

ALL Details Will Be Included with tickets.

ADMIT ONE VIP DUO
$60

Please include the following information:

Mother (Female) Name:

Son Name & Age:

Address to send your tickets to!

ALL Details Will Be Included with tickets.

ADMIT ONE VIP SIDEKICK
$25

Please include the following information:

Mother (Female) Name:

Sidekick Name & Age:

Address to send your tickets to!

ALL Details Will Be Included with tickets.

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