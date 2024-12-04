2nd Annual Murder Mystery Dinner FUN-draiser -- May 9, 2026

This ticket is for the Clue Level Sponsorship (Cost $500.00). This level includes 4 complimentary tickets and each ticket comes with one complimentary drink. Your logo will be displayed on event materials, website and facebook. Recognition during the event program and your company's logo at your table.

There are various levels of sponsorships and they are found in one of the selections on this form. Cocktail hour is from 5:30 to 6:30PM. Dinner served at 6:30. During the Cocktail hour is when the actors begin their sleuthing to guests. There is a cash bar of beer, wine and spirits.