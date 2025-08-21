Sales closed

1st Annual Oktoberfest Cornhole Tournament

597 Kumle Ln

Reno, NV 89509, USA

$

Ticket(s)
$50

$50 per person
Includes:

  • 4 game guarantee
  • Tournament T-Shirt
  • 1st drink free
  • Snacks
  • Dinner is purchased separately, through the Elks Lodge
Join The Fun
$10

Entry Fee - Don't want to play?

Enjoy the FUN!

Games & raffle prizes

Dinner is an additional cost through The Elks Club

T-Shirt Sales
$15

Show your support in style with our Official Cornhole Tournament T-Shirt! (shirt size at check out)

Raffle Tickets
$20

10 Tickets - Must be present to win.

Airmail - Side Game
$20

This game includes 4 Throws to win 50% of the pot collected !

Players throw from a marked line 40 feet from the target board’s hole. Unlimited tries. This is an open event and registration is not required. Unlimited play.

Lone Survivor - Side Game
$10

This is a Single Elimination - A fast-paced elimination-style game where every player competes head-to-head until only one remains. This is an open event and registration is not required.

Event Sponsor
$500

As an event sponsor, your Logo will be displayed on the event T-Shirt for each tournament player. You will also have the opportunity to provide us with a pre-recorded, 30 sec Social Media commercial that will be run on all of our platforms. Your sponsorship will also include shout - outs throughout the 5 hour event.

VIP Sponsor
$750

As an event sponsor, your Logo will be displayed on the event T-Shirt for each tournament player. You will also have the opportunity to provide us with a pre-recorded, 30 sec Social Media commercial that will be run on all of our platforms. Your sponsorship will also include shout - outs throughout the 5 hour event. You will also receive 2 Free Event T-Shirts and Promo Vendor Table space provided, at the event.


Elite Event Sponsor
$1,000

As an event sponsor, your Logo will be displayed on the event T-Shirt for each tournament player. You will also have the opportunity to provide us with a pre-recorded, 30 sec Social Media commercial that will be run on all of our platforms, once a week, until the event. Your sponsorship will also include shout - outs throughout the 5 hour event. You will also receive 2 Free Event T-Shirts and Promo Vendor Table space provided, at the event.


Sponsor
$350

You will have the opportunity to provide us with a pre-recorded, 30 sec Social Media commercial that will be run on all of our platforms. Your sponsorship will also include shout - outs throughout the 5 hour event.

