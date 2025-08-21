1st Annual Oktoberfest Cornhole Tournament

As an event sponsor, your Logo will be displayed on the event T-Shirt for each tournament player. You will also have the opportunity to provide us with a pre-recorded, 30 sec Social Media commercial that will be run on all of our platforms, once a week, until the event. Your sponsorship will also include shout - outs throughout the 5 hour event. You will also receive 2 Free Event T-Shirts and Promo Vendor Table space provided, at the event.



