1st Annual Oktoberfest Cornhole Tournament

$50 per person
Includes:
Entry Fee - Don't want to play?
Enjoy the FUN!
Games & raffle prizes
Dinner is an additional cost through The Elks Club
Show your support in style with our Official Cornhole Tournament T-Shirt! (shirt size at check out)
10 Tickets - Must be present to win.
This game includes 4 Throws to win 50% of the pot collected !
Players throw from a marked line 40 feet from the target board’s hole. Unlimited tries. This is an open event and registration is not required. Unlimited play.
This is a Single Elimination - A fast-paced elimination-style game where every player competes head-to-head until only one remains. This is an open event and registration is not required.
As an event sponsor, your Logo will be displayed on the event T-Shirt for each tournament player. You will also have the opportunity to provide us with a pre-recorded, 30 sec Social Media commercial that will be run on all of our platforms, once a week, until the event. Your sponsorship will also include shout - outs throughout the 5 hour event. You will also receive 2 Free Event T-Shirts and Promo Vendor Table space provided, at the event.
You will have the opportunity to provide us with a pre-recorded, 30 sec Social Media commercial that will be run on all of our platforms. Your sponsorship will also include shout - outs throughout the 5 hour event.
