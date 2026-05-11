Shelby County SPC

Hosted by

Shelby County SPC

About this event

1st Annual Operation Half Court Classic

801 S West St

Shelbyville, IN 46176, USA

Men's Adult 3-Person Team
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes 3 Adult Male Players (Allowed 1 Sub)

Women's Adult 3-Person Team
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes 3 Adult Female Players (Allowed 1 Sub)

Boys High School 3-Person Team
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes 3 Male High School Age Players (Allowed 1 Sub)

Girls High School 3-Person Team
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes 3 Female High School Players (Allowed 1 Sub)

Middle School (Co-Ed) 3-Person Team
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes 3 Middle School Players (Allowed 1 Sub), team must include at least one male and one female.


Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500

This sponsorship includes event sponsorship, shirt sponsorship, and one team of 3 people for any division.

Event Sponsorship
$750

Event Sponsor includes one team of 3 people for any division.

Shirt Sponsor
$500
Music Sponsor
$250
Trophy Sponsor
$200
Food & Beverage Sponsor
$150
Ball Sponsor
$100
Single Player - Adult Male
$20
Single Player - Adult Female
$20
Single Player - High School Male
$20
Single Player - High School Female
$20
Single Player - Middle School
$20
Add a donation for Shelby County SPC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!