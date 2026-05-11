1st Annual Operation Half Court Classic

About this event
Includes 3 Adult Male Players (Allowed 1 Sub)
Includes 3 Adult Female Players (Allowed 1 Sub)
Includes 3 Male High School Age Players (Allowed 1 Sub)
Includes 3 Female High School Players (Allowed 1 Sub)
Includes 3 Middle School Players (Allowed 1 Sub), team must include at least one male and one female.
This sponsorship includes event sponsorship, shirt sponsorship, and one team of 3 people for any division.
Event Sponsor includes one team of 3 people for any division.
$
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