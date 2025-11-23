1st Annual Pie Auction

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Gourmet pumpkin pie- Hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, and creamy pumpkin.
Starting bid
Gourmet pumpkin pie- Hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, and creamy pumpkin.
Starting bid
Rich, decadent, creamy peanut butter pie.
Crust has hints of cinnamon, sugar, and cooked to golden brown. After cooling, it is filled with a deliciously smooth, no-bake homemade peanut butter filling.
Starting bid
Rich, decadent, creamy peanut butter pie.
Crust has hints of cinnamon, sugar, and cooked to golden brown. After cooling, it is filled with a deliciously smooth, no-bake homemade peanut butter filling.
Starting bid
This delicious pie is filled with coconut, chocolate chips, caramel drizzle, and creamy filling.
Starting bid
This delicious pie is filled with coconut, chocolate chips, caramel drizzle, and creamy filling.
Starting bid
Melt in your mouth chocolate with hints of cinnamon & just a pinch of cayenne pepper for that wicked kick. Try to eat just one piece...
Starting bid
Melt in your mouth chocolate with hints of cinnamon & just a pinch of cayenne pepper for that wicked kick. Try to eat just one piece...
Starting bid
Creamy & smooth key lime sweetened with condensed milk, and a rich graham cracker crust.
Starting bid
Buttery, crumbly brown sugar streusel topping over a mix of granny smith and honey crisp apples, set inside a flaky pie crust with hints of cinnamon & sugar.
Starting bid
Buttery, crumbly brown sugar streusel topping over a mix of granny smith and honey crisp apples, set inside a flaky pie crust with hints of cinnamon & sugar.
Starting bid
Creamy vanilla custard filling with fresh bananas, tipped with fluffy whipped cream, and vanilla wafers.
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