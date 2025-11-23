Hosted by

L.D. Bell Wrestling Boosters Club

About this event

Sales closed

1st Annual Pie Auction

Pick-up location

1601 Brown Trail, Hurst, TX 76054, USA

Pumpkin Pie 1 item
Pumpkin Pie 1
$20

Starting bid

Gourmet pumpkin pie- Hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, and creamy pumpkin.

Pumpkin Pie 2 item
Pumpkin Pie 2
$20

Starting bid

Gourmet pumpkin pie- Hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardamom, and creamy pumpkin.

Mamaw's Peanut Butter Pie 1 item
Mamaw's Peanut Butter Pie 1
$20

Starting bid

Rich, decadent, creamy peanut butter pie.

Crust has hints of cinnamon, sugar, and cooked to golden brown. After cooling, it is filled with a deliciously smooth, no-bake homemade peanut butter filling.

Mamaw's Peanut Butter Pie 2 item
Mamaw's Peanut Butter Pie 2
$20

Starting bid

Rich, decadent, creamy peanut butter pie.

Crust has hints of cinnamon, sugar, and cooked to golden brown. After cooling, it is filled with a deliciously smooth, no-bake homemade peanut butter filling.

Paradise Pie 1 item
Paradise Pie 1
$20

Starting bid

This delicious pie is filled with coconut, chocolate chips, caramel drizzle, and creamy filling.

Paradise Pie 2 item
Paradise Pie 2
$20

Starting bid

This delicious pie is filled with coconut, chocolate chips, caramel drizzle, and creamy filling.

Wicked Chocolate Pie 1 item
Wicked Chocolate Pie 1
$20

Starting bid

Melt in your mouth chocolate with hints of cinnamon & just a pinch of cayenne pepper for that wicked kick. Try to eat just one piece...

Wicked Chocolate Pie 2 item
Wicked Chocolate Pie 2
$20

Starting bid

Melt in your mouth chocolate with hints of cinnamon & just a pinch of cayenne pepper for that wicked kick. Try to eat just one piece...

Key Lime Pie item
Key Lime Pie
$20

Starting bid

Creamy & smooth key lime sweetened with condensed milk, and a rich graham cracker crust.

Brown Sugar Streusel Pie 1 item
Brown Sugar Streusel Pie 1
$20

Starting bid

Buttery, crumbly brown sugar streusel topping over a mix of granny smith and honey crisp apples, set inside a flaky pie crust with hints of cinnamon & sugar.

Brown Sugar Streusel Pie 2 item
Brown Sugar Streusel Pie 2
$20

Starting bid

Buttery, crumbly brown sugar streusel topping over a mix of granny smith and honey crisp apples, set inside a flaky pie crust with hints of cinnamon & sugar.

Banana Cream Pie item
Banana Cream Pie
$20

Starting bid

Creamy vanilla custard filling with fresh bananas, tipped with fluffy whipped cream, and vanilla wafers.

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