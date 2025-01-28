1st Annual PIPER STRONG Foundation Benefit

This ticket includes event admission, heavy hors d'oeuvres, non-alcoholic beverages, the option to purchase alcoholic drinks, live music from Soundtown Baltimore, and more! *Alcoholic beverages are available at the cash bar, starting at approximately $8.

This ticket includes event admission, heavy hors d'oeuvres, non-alcoholic beverages, the option to purchase alcoholic drinks, live music from Soundtown Baltimore, and more! *Alcoholic beverages are available at the cash bar, starting at approximately $8.

More details...