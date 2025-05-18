eventClosed

1st Annual READ North Carolina Golf Fundraiser

200 Country Club Blvd

Lexington, NC 27292, USA

Title Sponsor
$2,500
Being the title sponsor includes; entry fee of 4 persons for golf, cart, on course contests, gift bag, post round meal and 4 guest meals. Your business name/logo will be included on all promotional signage for the tournament including on social media, the gift bags, advertising, press releases, and tournament banner. Additionally, a large thank you sign with your name/business logo will be placed at check in and the dining area.
Team Sponsorship Package
$550
Entry fee covers: 4 persons for golf, cart, on course contests, gift bag, post round meal and 4 guest meals. Plus, a sign with your name/business logo will be placed on 2 tee boxes. Hole sponsors will be recognized on social media, in print the day of the event, and thanked at the awards ceremony.
Golfer Entry Fee
$100
Single entry fee covers: golf, cart, on course contests, gift bag, and post round meal.
Hole Sponsorship
$75
Advertise your business by sponsoring a hole. A sign with your business logo will be placed on a tee box. Hole sponsors will be recognized on social media, in print the day of the event, and thanked at the awards ceremony.
On Course Contest Sponsor
$200
Sponsor an on course contest such as closest to the pin or long drive as examples. A sign with your business logo will be placed on a tee box and/or green. On Course Contest sponsors will be recognized on social media, in print the day of the event, and thanked at the awards ceremony. A portion of your sponsorship will be used to purchase the winning prize for the contest.
Extra Person for Post Round Meal
$25
You may purchase extra meal tickets for the post round meal (by Lexington BBQ) and Awards.
Raffle Ticket - Single
$5
1 raffle ticket. Also available for purchase on day of event
Raffle Tickets - 5
$20
5 raffle tickets. Also available for purchase on day of event
Raffle Tickets - 10
$35
10 raffle tickets. Also available for purchase on day of event
Raffle Tickets - 20
$50
20 raffle tickets. Also available for purchase on day of event
Mulligan
$10
1 Team Mulligan. (Maximum of 5 per team) Also available for purchase on day of event

